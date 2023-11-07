Penny rushed twice for eight yards in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys.

The absence of Boston Scott (personal) allowed Penny to suit up for just the second time all season, but his role as the Eagles' third back was a very small one. He saw the field for just two offensive snaps, though he can at least take solace in the fact that the team called his number whenever he was in the game. Penny's role can't get much smaller when the Eagles return from their Week 10 bye, but it doesn't appear to be on the verge of getting much larger, either.