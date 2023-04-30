The Eagles traded for D'Andre Swift on Saturday to join Penny in their new-look backfield, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro reports.

The Eagles gave up a 2025 fourth-rounder and a 2023 seventh-round pick swap (No. 219 for No. 249) in exchange for Swift, who missed either three or four games each year with the Lions and has one season remaining on his rookie contract. Penny's career also has been massively impacted by injuries, which is why the Eagles got away with paying only $1.35 million (on a one-year contract) for a 2018 first-round pick with a career average of 5.7 YPC. Penny typically has missed large chunks of time -- including last season after he suffered a fibula fracture Week 5 -- whereas Swift has dealt with less serious, nagging injuries that have sometimes impacted his workloads even when active. The two should complement each other well for however long they're both healthy, with Penny relying on size, speed and power while Swift gets it done with agility and receiving. In fact, Swift caught at least 46 passes each season in Detroit, nearly double Penny's career total of 27 receptions in 42 games. There's room for both to have fantasy value in a prolific offense like Philadelphia's, though QB Jalen Hurts took 48.8 percent of the inside-the-five carries last season even while missing two games. Penny should be a participant in OTAs this May, having declared himself fully healthy shortly after he signed in mid-March.