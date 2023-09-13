Penny likely will be active for Thursday's game against Minnesota after backfield mate Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) was ruled out Wednesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

D'Andre Swift is the more desirable fantasy option after getting 27 percent of snaps off the bench (but only two touches) in the 25-20 win over New England on Sunday. Gainwell started that game, played 62 percent of snaps and got 18 of the team's 22 RB touches, but he came out of it with an injury that will cost him at least one game. Apart from the offseason acquisitions, Swift and Penny, the Eagles have another option in long-time backup Boston Scott, who took two touches for 10 yards on 13 percent snap share against New England. The Week 1 scratch suggests Penny had fallen behind Gainwell and Swift, while in Scott's case there's a distinct possibility he was only active ahead of Penny to play special teams (15 snaps, compared to eight on offense).