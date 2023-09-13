Penny likely will be active for Thursday's game against Minnesota after backfield mate Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) was ruled out for the contest, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

D'Andre Swift is the more desirable fantasy option in the Philadelphia backfield this week, despite logging just 27 percent of the offensive snaps off the bench and only two touches in the 25-20 win over New England in the season opener. Gainwell started that game, playing 62 percent of snaps and picking up 18 of the team's 22 running-back touches, but he came out of it with an injury that will keep him out for Week 2. Apart from the offseason acquisitions, Swift and Penny, the Eagles have another backfield option in longtime backup Boston Scott, who took two touches for 10 yards on a 13 percent snap share against New England. Since he was a healthy inactive for the Week 1 contest, Penny has seemingly fallen behind Gainwell and Swift, but Penny may still rank ahead of Scott, who may have been active as the third back against the Patriots to play special teams, where he logged 15 of his 22 snaps overall.