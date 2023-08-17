Penny is in uniform ahead of Thursday's preseason contest against the Browns, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
After Penny and fellow offseason addition D'Andre Swift played in the Eagles' exhibition opener, Swift is expected to get the night off Thursday, while Penny is not. Meanwhile, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott appear to be available along with Penny after the first two sat out this past Saturday's game. Penny opened the preseason with nine carries for 34 yards and no catches (on one target) in Baltimore.
More News
-
Eagles' Rashaad Penny: Nine touches in preseason debut•
-
Eagles' Rashaad Penny: Sharing backfield with Swift now•
-
Eagles' Rashaad Penny: Declares self healthy•
-
Eagles' Rashaad Penny: Moving on to Philly•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Still rehabbing, per Carroll•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Could return for playoffs•