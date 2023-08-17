Penny is in uniform ahead of Thursday's preseason contest against the Browns, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

After Penny and fellow offseason addition D'Andre Swift played in the Eagles' exhibition opener, Swift is expected to get the night off Thursday, while Penny is not. Meanwhile, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott appear to be available along with Penny after the first two sat out this past Saturday's game. Penny opened the preseason with nine carries for 34 yards and no catches (on one target) in Baltimore.