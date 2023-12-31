Penny is active for just the third time this season for Sunday's Week 17 clash against the Cardinals, Zach Berman of AllPhly.com reports.

Penny will presumably serve as the No. 3 back behind D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell and also slot in as the backup kick returner, per Berman. The 2018 first-round pick of the Seahawks has logged just five touches all season, but with the Eagles heavily favored and facing a Cardinals defense allowing an NFL-high 147.0 rushing yards per game, Penny could have a rare opportunity to make an impact.