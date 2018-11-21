Douglas (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Douglas continues to manage a knee sprain suffered during Sunday's loss to the Saints, and his status for Philadelphia's tilt against the Giants in Week 12 appears to be in question. The 2017 third-round pick has struggled in his role as a starter this season, but his lack of availability would nonetheless be a notable blow to the Eagles' injury-riddled secondary.

