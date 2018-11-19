Douglas suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's loss to the Saints and is considered day-to-day, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Douglas injured his knee in the fourth quarter Sunday, joining the flock of injured Eagles cornerbacks. The injury could sidelined him for a bit but he appears to have avoided a longterm issue. Look for Chandon Sullivan and Cre'Von LeBlanc to see some extra snaps as long as Douglas is limited or sidelined.