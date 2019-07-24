Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Impressing in offseason
Douglas could compete for a starting job in training camp, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Since being selected by the Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Douglas has appeared in 30 games with 12 starts while operating in a reserve role. The 23-year old has flashed whenever called upon, and injuries to Philadelphia's cornerback room in 2018 gave Douglas the opportunity to lead the unit in interceptions (3) and snaps. With Ronald Darby (knee) and Jalen Mills (foot) both nursing injuries, Douglas could potentially earn a starting role if he puts together an impressive training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...