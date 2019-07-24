Douglas could compete for a starting job in training camp, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Since being selected by the Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Douglas has appeared in 30 games with 12 starts while operating in a reserve role. The 23-year old has flashed whenever called upon, and injuries to Philadelphia's cornerback room in 2018 gave Douglas the opportunity to lead the unit in interceptions (3) and snaps. With Ronald Darby (knee) and Jalen Mills (foot) both nursing injuries, Douglas could potentially earn a starting role if he puts together an impressive training camp.

