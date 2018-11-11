Douglas is preparing to start Sunday against the Cowboys, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Jalen Mills still nursing a foot sprain and Sidney Jones (hamstring) also out, Douglas should get his first start of the season Sunday. The 23-year-old has only seen a meaningful number of snaps in two games this season, in Weeks 6 and 8, and has just two tackles (one solo), an interception and two passes defensed on the season. He should see plenty of chances to make plays Sunday, though, as Dallas likely has him pegged as a matchup to exploit.

