Douglas made just two solo tackles in Sunday's playoff loss to the Saints but finished the regular season with 58 tackles (48 solo), three interceptions and four passes defensed.

As injuries mounted up in the Eagles secondary, Douglas kept finding playing time and managed to lead the team's cornerbacks in snaps on the year while playing in all 18 games including the playoffs. He was also fourth on the team in tackles. With Ronald Darby set to walk this offseason, the 23-year-old should be in line to start again with Jalen Mills in 2019, but the duo will likely face competition from Avonte Maddox and Cre'von LeBlanc, who acquitted themselves nicely over the latter half of the season.