Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Just two tackles in playoff loss
Douglas made just two solo tackles in Sunday's playoff loss to the Saints but finished the regular season with 58 tackles (48 solo), three interceptions and four passes defensed.
As injuries mounted up in the Eagles secondary, Douglas kept finding playing time and managed to lead the team's cornerbacks in snaps on the year while playing in all 18 games including the playoffs. He was also fourth on the team in tackles. With Ronald Darby set to walk this offseason, the 23-year-old should be in line to start again with Jalen Mills in 2019, but the duo will likely face competition from Avonte Maddox and Cre'von LeBlanc, who acquitted themselves nicely over the latter half of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...