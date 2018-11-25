Douglas (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants but is expected to play, NFL.com reports.

Per Pro Football Focus, Douglas has graded out as a below-average cornerback this season, but his likely availability nonetheless looms large for Philadelphia in light of its extensive injuries in the secondary. Fellow corners Jalen Mills (foot), Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee) have all been ruled out this weekend, likely leaving Douglas and a trio of relatively unproven commodities (Chandon Sullivan, Cre'von LeBlanc and De'Vante Bausby) to try and slow down the New York passing attack. None of those defensive backs currently profile as intriguing IDP options, but it wouldn't be a surprise if any of the four posted a useful tackle total in Week 12 by virtue of Giants quarterback Eli Manning choosing to target them frequently.