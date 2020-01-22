Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Makes six starts in 2019
Douglas recorded 35 tackles and 20 pass breakups over 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Douglas works in a reserve role when the secondary is healthy, but Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby (hip) battled injuries this year that afforded Douglas six starts. He's a serviceable fill-in, allowing 9.1 yards per target and a 56.9 completion percentage in coverage. His prospects of starting in 2020 rely on what the Eagles do in free agency and the draft. Douglas has one year left on his rookie contract, and Mills and Darby are both set to be free agents in March.
