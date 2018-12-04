Douglas racked up seven tackles (six solo) in the Eagles' 28-13 win over the Redskins on Monday.

Douglas was on the field for all 45 of the Eagles' defensive snaps and lead the team in tackles for the game. The 23-year-old cornerback could be busy again Sunday, as he will likely be tasked with slowing down Cowboys' wideout Amari Cooper in Week 14.

More News
Our Latest Stories