Douglas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Douglas suffered a knee sprain in last Sunday's loss to the Saints but still has a chance to play Sunday. Fellow cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot), Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee/ankle) have all already been ruled out, leaving the Eagles secondary dangerously thin, while Douglas' status remains up in the air.

