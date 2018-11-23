Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Questionable Week 12
Douglas (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Douglas suffered a knee sprain in last Sunday's loss to the Saints but still has a chance to play Sunday. Fellow cornerbacks Jalen Mills (foot), Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee/ankle) have all already been ruled out, leaving the Eagles secondary dangerously thin, while Douglas' status remains up in the air.
More News
-
Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Absent from practice•
-
Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Day-to-day with knee sprain•
-
Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Totals eight tackles•
-
Eagles' Rasul Douglas: In line for first start of season•
-
Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Starting at corner in nickel package•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12