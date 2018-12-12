Douglas had nine solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Douglas almost added another interception in overtime, but instead the passed deflected off his hands to Amari Cooper, who trotted into the endzone for the game-winning touchdown. The 23-year-old and the Eagles defense will have a tall task in Week 15 as they head on the road to face the Rams.

