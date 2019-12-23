Eagles' Rasul Douglas: Starting Week 17
Coach Doug Pederson said Douglas will start opposite Jalen Mills at quarterback Week 17 against the Giants, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Douglas received heavy playing time early in the season but played a minimal role in the second half until Ronald Darby (hip) went down during Sunday's win over the Cowboys. The 24-year-old has been a viable fill in over the last three years for the Eagles, receiving 17 starts and recording five interceptions in 45 games.
