Douglas is questionable to return to Sunday's playoff game at New Orleans with an ankle injury, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Douglas was able to return to the sidelined after sustaining the injury during the first half, but did not retake the field prior to halftime. Cre'von LeBlanc and Avonte Maddox will be heavily relied upon at cornerback should Douglas be unable to return, with Sidney Jones (hamstring) inactive Sunday.