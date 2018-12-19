Douglas had 14 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Douglas had 13 combined tackles for the season following Week 12, but has 30 tackles (26 solo) and an interception over the last three games. It's hard to imagine the 24-year-old continuing this level of production as a cornerback, but he's managed to stuff the stat sheet heading into the final weeks of the season.

