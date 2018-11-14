Douglas had eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Douglas made his first start of the season Sunday with Jalen Mills (foot) and Sidney Jones (hamstring) inactive. Regardless of Mills' and Jones' health going forward Douglas should be in line for a heavier role moving forward with Ronald Darby now lost for the season with a torn ACL.

