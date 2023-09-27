Blankenship played all 47 defensive snaps and recorded seven tackles and an interception in the Eagles' 25-11 win over the Buccaneers on Monday.

The safety was part of a dominant defensive effort in which Philadelphia held Tampa Bay to 174 total yards and 41 rushing yards. Blankenship missed Week 2 with a rib injury but was also active in Week 1, finishing with 12 tackles and two passes defended.