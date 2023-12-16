Blankenship (concussion) does not have an injury designation heading into Monday's Week 15 game against Seattle, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Blankenship was evaluated for a concussion during last Sunday's loss to Dallas and wasn't able to return to the game. However, he followed a limited practice Thursday with a full session both Friday and Saturday and has been able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol. Consequently, Blankenship will be able to suit up on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks, and he'll presumably resume his every-down role.