Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Departs with thigh issue in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blankenship is questionable to return to Sunday's clash against the Cowboys due to a thigh injury.
Blankenship was hurt while making a tackle late in the third period. Per Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, the safety was limping badly upon departing the field. Blankenship was in the midst of a big performance prior to getting hurt, totaling eight tackles and an interception. Sydney Brown has entered the game in Blankenship's stead.
