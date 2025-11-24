Blankenship is questionable to return to Sunday's clash against the Cowboys due to a thigh injury.

Blankenship was hurt while making a tackle late in the third period. Per Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, the safety was limping badly upon departing the field. Blankenship was in the midst of a big performance prior to getting hurt, totaling eight tackles and an interception. Sydney Brown has entered the game in Blankenship's stead.