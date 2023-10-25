Blankenship (ribs) was listed as a full participant on Philadelphia's practice estimate Wednesday.
Blankenship was sidelined for Sunday's game versus Miami with an injury to his ribs, but it now looks like he'll be ready to go again in Week 8. He should step back into a starting role at safety at Washington.
