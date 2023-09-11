Blankenship recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) and two passes defended in a 25-20 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Blankenship has officially taken over at free safety this season with the departure of C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Lions and helped prove why he earned that role Sunday. The 12 tackles were a career-high for the Middle Tennessee product who made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He'll work to keep up the production Thursday against the Vikings.