Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Tuesday that he expects Blankenship (thigh) to play Friday against the Bears, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Blankenship was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and was walking with a pretty significant limp following his exit, but it sounds like he avoided a major injury. With Andrew Mukuba suffering a fractured ankle in the same game, getting Blankenship back for Week 13 will be huge for the back end of the Philly defense.