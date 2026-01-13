Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Finishes with 83 tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blankenship finished his fourth season in the NFL with 83 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception.
The former undrafted free agent has established himself as a key part of one of the league's best defenses, finishing third on the team in tackles for the second straight year and starting every game except Week 18, when the Eagles rested their starters. His tackle total improved by five compared to the previous season, though he did see his interceptions drop from four to one.
