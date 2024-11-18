Blankenship recorded 10 tackles (four solo) and an interception during Thursday's 26-18 win versus the Commanders.

Blankenship intercepted a Jayden Daniels pass intended for Noah Brown late in the fourth quarter to set up the touchdown that put Philadelphia up 26-10. His 10 tackles also tied a personal season high. He'll be on the fringe of IDP consideration in most formats in Week 12 against the Rams.