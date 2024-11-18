Blankenship recorded 10 tackles (four solo) and an interception during Thursday's 26-18 win versus the Commanders.
Blankenship intercepted a Jayden Daniels pass intended for Noah Brown late in the fourth quarter to set up the touchdown that put Philadelphia up 26-10. His 10 tackles also tied a personal season high. He'll be on the fringe of IDP consideration in most formats in Week 12 against the Rams.
More News
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Busy in road victory•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Will not return•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Dealing with illness•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Clinches win with interception•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Nabs pick vs. Packers•