Blankeship (head) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Blankenship went to the medical tent following a tackle on tight end Jake Ferguson. Blankenship had three tackles before heading to the sideline and has been replaced by Sydney Brown.
More News
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Ruled out due to concussion•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Posts double-digit tackle total•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Snatches interception in win•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Estimated as full participant•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Won't play vs. Miami•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Misses practice Wednesday•