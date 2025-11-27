default-cbs-image
Blankenship is clear of injury designation ahead of Friday's matchup against the Eagles.

Blankenship sustained a thigh injury in the Week 12 loss to the Cowboys, but two limited practices earlier in the week, capped off with a full practice Thursday, were enough to stave off injury designation heading into Friday's game. The starting safety's health will be a critical part of the Eagles' defense going into a primetime matchup.

