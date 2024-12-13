Share Video

Link copied!

Blankenship (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers and is expected to play.

Blankenship missed last week's win over Carolina, but he's ready to return after being concussed in Week 13 versus Baltimore. On the season, Blankenship has 67 tackles (44 solo), five pass breakups, including three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

More News