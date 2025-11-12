Blankenship posted seven tackles (two solo), a forced fumble and a recovered fumble Monday in a 10-7 victory against the Packers.

Blankenship's seven stops set a season-high mark. He came up with a huge play late in the fourth quarter, assisting on a tackle of Josh Jacobs for a four-yard loss on fourth down and knocking the ball away before recovering the fumble himself. That forced fumble was the first of Blankenship's four-year NFL career.