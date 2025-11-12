Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Impactful in Week 10 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blankenship posted seven tackles (two solo), a forced fumble and a recovered fumble Monday in a 10-7 victory against the Packers.
Blankenship's seven stops set a season-high mark. He came up with a huge play late in the fourth quarter, assisting on a tackle of Josh Jacobs for a four-yard loss on fourth down and knocking the ball away before recovering the fumble himself. That forced fumble was the first of Blankenship's four-year NFL career.
More News
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Makes five tackles in win•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Logs three solo tackles vs. Dallas•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Four interceptions in 2024•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Good to go for Week 15•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Limited in practice to begin week•