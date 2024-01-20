Blankenship (groin) appeared in 15 regular-season games this season, leading the Eagles in interceptions (three), solo tackles (79) and total tackles (113).

The second-year pro took a big step forward from a rookie season that saw him record just 34 tackles in 10 games, four of which were starts. The former undrafted free agent is now a key part of the Eagles defense and should remain one next season, as the groin injury that caused him to miss the team's wild-card loss shouldn't be a long-lasting problem given that he was listed as questionable leading up to the game.