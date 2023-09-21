Blankenship (ribs) was limited in Thursday's practice.
Taking over as a full-time starter this season, Blankenship played 98 percent of the snaps in the Week 1 opener and registered 12 tackles and two passes defensed before missing last Thursday night's game against the Vikings. The limited session puts him on track to play Monday night versus Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Won't play vs. Minnesota•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Dealing with injured ribs•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Excels in new role•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Steps up in 2022•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Career-best effort in loss•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Full participant Tuesday•