Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Limited in Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blankenship (thigh) was a limited participant in Philadelphia's practice Wednesday.
Blankenship sustained a thigh injury during the Week 12 loss versus Dallas and has now been limited in two straight practice sessions. While the 26-year-old will look to be good to go for Friday's game versus the Bears, Michael Carter should get the start at safety if Blankenship ends up being unable to play.
