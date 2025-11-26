default-cbs-image
Blankenship (thigh) was a limited participant in Philadelphia's practice Wednesday.

Blankenship sustained a thigh injury during the Week 12 loss versus Dallas and has now been limited in two straight practice sessions. While the 26-year-old will look to be good to go for Friday's game versus the Bears, Michael Carter should get the start at safety if Blankenship ends up being unable to play.

