Blankenship (thigh) was listed as a limited practice participant on Tuesday's estimated report.

Blankenship suffered a thigh injury during the third quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to the Cowboys, and he was unable to return to that contest. Per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio indicated Tuesday that he expects Blankenship to be available for Friday's game against the Bears, and the latter's ability to open the week with a limited practice session indicates that the injury isn't considered a serious one. Blankenship will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Friday's contest.