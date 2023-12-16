Blankenship (concussion) was a full participant in practice Friday.

Blankeship exited last Sunday's game against Dallas and didn't return after being evaluated for a concussion. He hasn't yet passed through the league's five-step concussion protocol, but it's a good sign for his chances of playing Monday night that he followed Thursday's limited practice session with a full session Friday. Assuming he clear protocol in time, Blankenship should be set to resume his every-down role against the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.