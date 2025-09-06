Blankenship tallied three solo tackles in Thursday's 24-20 win over the Cowboys.

Blankenship joined Zack Baun, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell as the four Eagles players to play every single defensive snap in Thursday's regular-season opener. Blankenship was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on a late hit on tight end Jake Ferguson late in the third quarter that put the Cowboys in the red zone, but the former was bailed out after Mitchell jumped on a Miles Sanders fumble on the next play. Blankenship should stay busy in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 14.