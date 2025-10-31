default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Blankenship finished with five solo tackles in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.

The safety also played on 87 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps. Blankenship has 31 tackles (24 solo) and three passes defensed across eight contests. The fourth-year pro remains firmly entrenched in a starting role for the Eagles.

More News