Blankenship recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win versus the Bills.

Blakenship's tackle total was his best since Week 1 at New England (12), but it was somewhat predictable given he played a whopping 92 defensive snaps in Week 12. Either way, he's been a tackling machine as a defensive back for Philadelphia in his sophomore season, and he's a great IDP option at that position for Week 13 versus the 49ers.