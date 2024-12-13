Blankenship (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The safety was a limited participant Wednesday after missing the Eagles' Week 14 win over the Panthers. Blankenship suffered the concussion in Week 13 against the Ravens and did not practice at all last week, so his return should be a good sign. The third-year pro has 67 tackles (44 solo), five pass breakups, including three interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 2024.