Blankenship (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
The safety suffered a concussion during the Eagles' Week 14 loss to the Cowboys and had to exit the game in the first half. Blankenship appears on track to return for Philadelphia's Week 15 matchup with the Seahawks. The second-year pro has 84 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 2023.
