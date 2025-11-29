Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Racks up huge tackle total in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blankenship tallied 14 tackles (eight solo) Friday in a Week 13 loss to Chicago.
Blankenship led the Eagles in stops while recording easily his highest mark of the season. His previous campaign-best mark was eight tackles last week against Dallas, and Friday marked his first regular-season performance of double-digit stops since Week 11 of last year. Blankenship is up to 64 tackles and four defensed passes, including an interception, though 12 contests in 2025.
