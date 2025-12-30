Blankenship logged five tackles (four solo) during the Eagles' 13-12 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Blankenship played every single defensive snap Sunday for the 11th time this season. His tackling output over the past three weeks has subsided from what he was producing following the Eagles' Week 9 bye, and through 16 regular-season games he has accumulated 83 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses (one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.