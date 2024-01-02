Blankeship tallied 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.

Blankenship was one of three Eagles defenders to finish with double-digit tackles Sunday. He played 69 snaps on defense, his most since Week 12 against the Bills when he played all 92 defensive snaps. Blankenship has 108 tackles (74 solo) over 14 games this season, which is the ninth-highest among safeties in the league.