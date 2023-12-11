Blankenship (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Dallas.
Blankenship was evaluated for a concussion in the first half prior to being ruled out at halftime. He will have to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before returning to game action. Blankenship will have one extra day to recover before the Eagles travel to Seattle for Monday Night Football in Week 15.
