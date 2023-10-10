Blankenship recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Rams.
Blankenship has now been able to register at least seven tackles in each of the four games he's been active this season. The safety is now up to 34 tackles, six pass deflections and an interception on the 2023 campaign.
