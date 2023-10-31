Blankenship recorded nine tackles (seven solo) while intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Commanders.
Blankenship was able to snag his second interception of the year, picking off Sam Howell in the fourth quarter. The safety has now compiled 48 tackles, eight pass deflections and two interceptions over six active games this season.
More News
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Estimated as full participant•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Won't play vs. Miami•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: X-rays come back negative•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Taken out with injury•
-
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Seven tackles in victory•