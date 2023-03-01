Blankenship appeared in 10 regular-season contests in 2022 and posted 34 tackles, two pass defenses and one interception across 284 defensive snaps.

The undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee signed a three-year, $2.57 million contract with the Eagles following the 2022 Draft. He wasn't part of the active roster to start the year, but he eventually carved out a special-teams role and ultimately became a major part of the Eagles' secondary when C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Avonte Maddox were dealing with injuries. Most of Blankenship's regular-season production came during the final six games and started with an interception against Aaron Rodgers during his first extended playing time in Week 12. He also garnered a major defensive role during the divisional round and NFC Championship Game, totaling 11 tackles and one pass defense during those contests, but he didn't make an impact in the Super Bowl with Johnson and Maddox both available. Maddox is under contract for two more years, but Johnson is set to be a free agent, so Blankenship may have a clear path to a starting role if Johnson opts to sign elsewhere.