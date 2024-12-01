Blankenship (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Ravens.
Blankenship sustained a concussion against Baltimore, bringing his day to a premature end. The safety compiled four total tackles (three solo) before exiting the game. In his absence, Sydney Brown will see an increase in workload at safety versus the Ravens.
